The World Cup is over and it is time to return to reality. Argentine soccer returns and the teams are already carrying out preseason work to arrive in the best way. In this article we will tell you everything you need to know about the championship, the date it will start and the format we will have this season.
Although there are still details to be confirmed, the year will begin with the Professional League and the first day will be played from Friday, January 27. There will be football until Monday the 30th and the ball will begin to roll.
Central Cordoba–River
Racing – Belgrano
Rosario Central – Argentines
Students – Tiger
St. Lawrence – Arsenal
Colon – Lanus
Central Barracas – Godoy Cruz
Institute – Sarmiento
Banfield–Union
Defense and Justice – Hurricane
Velez – Gymnastics
Platense–Newell’s
Workshops – Independent
Mouth – Atlético Tucumán
In total this season there will be 28 teams and the format will be the traditional one of all against all. There will be 28 dates to define who will be the Argentine soccer champion.
Regarding the classification to the Copa Libertadores, those who will go are the first three of the general table, the champion of the League and the one of the Argentine Cup. The first six of the remaining general table will go to the Copa Sudamericana and there will be three relegations: the last two that are in the average table and the last one in the annual table as the great novelty.
