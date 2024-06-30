After his third victory in the Group A of the Copa America 2024this time against Peru, the national team Argentina He is already thinking about the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Lautaro Martínez, the tournament’s top scorer, scored a brace and continues to rise in the list of all-time scorers for the Albiceleste.
Phase: Quarter finals
Date: Thursday, July 4
Place: NRG Stadium
Schedule: 18:00 hours (MEX), 19 h (COL), 20 h (USA), 21 h (ARG)
Channel: TUDN (MEX), DirecTV (ARG and COL), FOX (USA)
streaming: ViX Premium (MEX)
On his way during the Group A, The Albiceleste started on the right foot by defeating 2-0 Canada with so many of Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martínezthen, against Chiliwon by the minimum of Lautaro Martinez at minute 88, and finally a 2-0 against Peru, with the aforementioned double from Inter’s top scorer.
Their rival will come from the match between Ecuador and Mexico, this Sunday, June 30. The quarterfinals will be played next Thursday, July 4 at the NRG Stadiumwhere the Argentines start as big favorites.
To get here, El Tricolor started with problems against Jamaicawhich he defeated by the minimum of Gerardo Arteaga. He later crashed into Venezuela…and before Ecuador…
#Argentina #play #Copa #América #quarterfinals
Leave a Reply