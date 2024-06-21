The Argentina national team He made his presentation on Matchday 1 of the Group Stage of the Copa América 2024 against his counterpart from Canada. The final result was 2 to 0 for the Albiceleste team, although the process was much more complicated than it seems. The goals were scored by Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez, both in the second stage.
Now, those led by Lionel Scaloni They will face the Chilean National Team on Matchday 2 of Group A this Tuesday, June 25 at 6:00 a.m. (Spain), 10:00 p.m. (Argentina) and 7:00 p.m. (Mexico) from MetLife Stadium from the city of East Rutherford in the State of New Jersey.
On its own, the Chilean National Team has just faced the Peruvian National Team on Date 1, so this match will be key in the aspirations of both nations to advance to the next round looking for a place among the top two best teams in the world. cluster.
All teams will seek to reach the grand final that will take place from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, July 14, 2024.
During the development of the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024, 10 CONMEBOL teams and six guests from CONCACAF will participate, who will seek to win the top trophy on the American continent.
The 16 participating teams are divided into four groups:
