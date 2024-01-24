He 2024 South American Pre-Olympic Tournament, that will serve to define the two South American teams that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, It got its start this weekend, which is being held in Venezuela for the first time.
Participating in the tournament are 10 teams with footballers under 23 years of age belonging to CONMEBOL, but just two They will be the ones who will get the ticket for one of the great sporting events of the year.
The Argentine team had its debut on Sunday, January 21 against Paraguayin the stadium Misael Delgado Sports Centerand equalized agonizingly thanks to the 1 to 1 converted in an agonizing way by Luciano Gondoualthough he exhibited a weak performance that once again put the technical director in doubt Javier Mascherano.
Now he had to measure himself with Peruwho arrived as the only leader in the Zone B after their victory on the first day against Chili by 1 to 0, and the result in this match was 0-2 in favor of the pupils of the little bossafter a well converted penalty by Thiago Almada at minute 53, as well as the same amount of Luciano Gondou at 87'. Thanks to this, Argentina went to the top of the Zone B with four units, the same as Paraguay, although the difference of +2 puts the Argentines ahead. In this way, the aspirations of The Albiceleste to be in Olympic Games.
After the debut with a draw against Paraguay and the confrontation with Peru On the second day, The Albiceleste will have a mini break, since he will be free on date 3, with the matches Paraguay-Peru and Uruguay-Chile agreed in the B Group for that date.
In this way, those commanded by little boss They will say present again on matchday 4 out of 5 (regular phase), when they measure Chili: the match will be Tuesday January 30 starting at 8:00 p.m. Argentine time17:00 Mexico time and 00:00 Spain time.
The teams are divided into two groups of five teams, which will face each other in a round-robin system. The first two in each group will advance to the final quadrangular, which will be played under the same format, all against all. The first two finishers in the quadrangular will qualify for the Paris Games.
