Warner Bros released the trailer for the movie 'Aquaman 2', the sequel. In this, again after five years we will see Jason Momoa play Arthur Curry, aquatic hero of DC Comics. Likewise, it will have new characters and a new enemy: Black Manta, which makes the plot more interesting and impossible to expect for fans of the king of Atlantis. It should be noted that this story will be the last directed by James Wan, who will give way to James Gunn, the person in charge of this new era.

On the other hand, it is important to note that this film project could have been launched earlier, but recordings were paralyzed due to the strike of Hollywood actors and screenwriters, which ended on November 9. That is why in this note we tell you in more detail everything you need to know about the release date in Peru of 'Aquaman 2' and some details of the actors.

When does 'Aquaman 2' premiere in Peru?

The film directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa It will premiere on Wednesday, December 20 in Peru. In the United States, its premiere will take place on December 22. With this film a new era opens for the heroes of the franchise DC Comis.

How long is the movie 'Aquaman 2'?

The duration of this second installment It will be 2 hours and 4 minutes. These last minutes are probably to put on post-credits scenes of what will be the second stage for the superheroes and the new entries.

Will Amber Heard continue in 'Aquaman 2'?

The actress Amber Heard, 37, will play Mera again in this film. However, this could be the actress's last appearance as Aquaman's partner. Likewise, the actor's income Patrick Wilson as Orm, brother of the protagonist, would be the one to finalize his replacement. It should be noted that Wilson has been seen in horror genre films, so his work in this installment is one of the most anticipated.

'Aquaman 2' will last 2 hours and 4 minutes. / Photo: @aquamanmovie

What is 'Aquaman 2', the movie, about?

In the trailer for 'Aquaman 2' we see Arthur Curry leading a home life, dedicated to his young son and his family. However, an enemy threatens the tranquility of his new life. Black Manta appears and accuses Arthur of the death of his father, and he will seek revenge and kill each member of his family.

Cast of 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman

Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius / Ocean Master

Amber Heard as Mera

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane / Black Manta

Nicole Kidman as Atlanna

Dolph Lundgren as Nereus

Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin

Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry

Vincent Regan as Atlan

Jani Zhao as Stingray

Indya Moore as Karshon

