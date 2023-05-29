After being eliminated in the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, América broke ranks, but for now they already know that their preseason will begin next Tuesday, June 6.
For now, there is still no planned schedule of the teams they will face in order to reach Apertura 2023 in a good rhythm, however, perhaps they will do so with an incomplete squad, starting with the Uruguayan striker jonathan rodriguezrecalling that he underwent knee surgery.
Taking advantage of his vacations, El Cabecita traveled to Guadalajara to be able to undergo surgery with the doctor Raphael Ortegareceiving a medical discharge on Wednesday night to start his recovery, without knowing if he will arrive in time for preseason work because on June 6 they will carry out the usual medical tests in Coapa.
The reality is that the cream-blue footballers are on vacation for now, apart from the club still does not have a coach chosen before several names that have sounded. Added to this, Stove Football also continues on possible reinforcements such as Kevin Alvarez of Pachuca and possible casualties like the Colombian Roger Martinezwho ends his contract.
