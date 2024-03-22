The report made by the site SmartAsset took into account a 50/30/20 budget, which considers a 50 percent allocated to basic needssuch as housing, groceries and transportation, a 30 percent for needs such as entertainment and hobbies and a 20 percent for the debt payment or savings.
With this principle, the study determined that A single person needs US$96,500 in annual income to maintain a comfortable lifestyle in the country's big cities, applying the local cost of necessities and taxes to find the specified number.
The cities with the least need for income in the United States
Beyond specifying the amount that a single person needs to live comfortably in large cities, the cited study also determined Which are the regions that need a lower salaryand are in the following list:
- Houston Texas: An individual needs US$75,088, while a family must earn US$175,219.
- El Paso, Texas: The income that a person needs reaches US$75,254, and a family needs US$180,461.
- Lubbock, Texas: The cost of living amounts to US$75,379 for an individual, and for families it reaches US$181,043.
- Toledo, Ohio: The average to live comfortably reaches US$77,501, while families must earn approximately US$208,416.
- Laredo, Texas: the cost reaches US$78,458, but in the case of families it decreases, compared to the other sites, to US$179,046.
In this way, the report determined that In Texas the cost of living is considerably lower than the rest of the countrywith a difference that exceeds US$20,000 annually.
