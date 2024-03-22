A new study published last Tuesday, March 19, revealed how much money does a single person need to earn that resides in the big cities of the United States to “live comfortably”considering both expenses for essential services and money allocated to entertainment.

The report made by the site SmartAsset took into account a 50/30/20 budget, which considers a 50 percent allocated to basic needssuch as housing, groceries and transportation, a 30 percent for needs such as entertainment and hobbies and a 20 percent for the debt payment or savings.

With this principle, the study determined that A single person needs US$96,500 in annual income to maintain a comfortable lifestyle in the country's big cities, applying the local cost of necessities and taxes to find the specified number.

People who live in large cities in the United States need to earn approximately $95,000 a year to live comfortably. Photo:iStock Share

Along these lines, the research highlights that For families it is even more expensive, since they need US$235,000 to cover the expenses generated by two adults and two children. small without the pressure of living tight. Additionally, in New York cities; San Jose, California; Irvine, California; Santa Ana, California; and Boston Massachusetts, adults need the highest income to live comfortably. In the aforementioned sites, the average salaries needed by citizens range from US$124,966 to US$138,570.

The cities with the least need for income in the United States

Beyond specifying the amount that a single person needs to live comfortably in large cities, the cited study also determined Which are the regions that need a lower salaryand are in the following list:

Houston Texas: An individual needs US$75,088, while a family must earn US$175,219. El Paso, Texas: The income that a person needs reaches US$75,254, and a family needs US$180,461. Lubbock, Texas: The cost of living amounts to US$75,379 for an individual, and for families it reaches US$181,043. Toledo, Ohio: The average to live comfortably reaches US$77,501, while families must earn approximately US$208,416. Laredo, Texas: the cost reaches US$78,458, but in the case of families it decreases, compared to the other sites, to US$179,046.

In this way, the report determined that In Texas the cost of living is considerably lower than the rest of the countrywith a difference that exceeds US$20,000 annually.