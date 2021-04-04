Because transport by helicopter was not possible, the heavily pregnant woman was supposed to be brought to a clinic on Easter Sunday by sea rescue on the mainland. But there was no longer enough time for that.

The sea rescuers on board the rescue ship are happy on Easter Sunday that the young mother and her baby are well after the birth. Image: dpa

I.n the night of Easter Sunday a 25-year-old woman gave birth to a son on the rescue cruiser “Pidder Lüng”. As the German Society for the Rescue of Shipwrecked People (DGzRS) announced, mother and child are doing well. The sea rescuers were alerted at 2 a.m. to bring the heavily pregnant woman to the mainland for delivery. However, there was no longer enough time for this.

There is a midwife emergency number on Sylt, but no maternity clinic. One of the midwives accompanied the mother on the crossing. “Since there is no longer a maternity clinic on Sylt, it is recommended that pregnant women leave the island two weeks before the calculated date,” she said, according to DGzRS. In this case, however, the child was born much earlier than expected.

Since a helicopter flight was not possible, it was decided to take the 25-year-old with the rescue cruiser to the Danish city of Havneby and from there by ambulance to Flensburg. The birth then took place when the ship was just moored in the port of Havneby.

Then, according to the information, mother and child were doing so well that they did not go to the hospital and instead both were brought back to Sylt with the “Pidder Lüng”. The sea rescuers are equipped to deal with medical emergencies – but births are rarely included.

The last time a little boy was born ten years ago on a rescue cruiser at the Amrum station. In addition, last year a premature baby was brought from Sylt for urgent medical treatment to the mainland, at that time also with the “Pidder Lüng”. Sylt is connected to the mainland by a railway embankment, but there is no train service at night.