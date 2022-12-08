As after every World Cup, the transfer market is one of the most important things of the season, although this year it will be something atypical, since it will be the winter market instead of the summer one who will enjoy big transfers, or not… Because in a winter market, large operations with the season already started are not remembered either, the teams usually reinforce themselves, not getting a player to be the piece of their project in the middle of the season, although in this case, the possibility is being talked about a lot that Joao Felix finds a new destiny. Another of the players that is sounding a lot to reinforce the greats of Europe in this market is Gvardiol. The one who is being the best central defender of the World Cup in Qatar so far.
In Europe, the markets will open from the 1st to the 4th. Depending on the country, they will all close on the 31st. Here we leave you the exact dates of the most relevant leagues:
Spain: From 2/1/202023 to 31/1/2023
England: From 1/1/202023 to 1/31/2023
Italy: From 1/1/202023 to 1/31/2023
Germany: From 1/1/202023 to 1/31/2023
France: From 1/1/202023 to 1/31/2023
Interesting players to follow for the winter market: Joao Félix, Cody Gakpo, Josko Gvardiol, Cristiano Ronaldo, Memphis Depay…
In Argentina the market will open on 1/23/2023 and will close on 2/22/2023 and in Mexico It will open on 4/1/2023 and will close on 1/2/2023
#transfer #markets #open #Europe #Mexico #Argentina
Leave a Reply