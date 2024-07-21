The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are just around the corner and, as always, football is one of the most eagerly awaited events. Below, we answer the most frequently asked questions about the men’s and women’s football tournaments.
When do the men’s and women’s football tournaments for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games start?
The men’s and women’s football tournaments for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will begin on 24 July 2024.
When do football tournaments end?
Both tournaments will culminate in their respective medal matches. The finals will be played on 10 August 2024, with the women’s final and the men’s final on 11 August 2024.
How many teams participate in each tournament?
There are 16 teams competing in the men’s tournament, while there are 12 teams competing in the women’s tournament.
How do teams qualify for Olympic tournaments?
Qualification for Olympic tournaments is done through continental championships and specific qualifying tournaments. For example, in the case of men’s football, European teams qualify through the UEFA European Under-21 Championship. For women’s football, European teams qualify through the UEFA European Women’s Championship.
What are the age limits for players in the men’s tournament?
The men’s football tournament at the Olympics has an age limit rule, where teams are mostly made up of players under the age of 24 (born on or after 1 January 2000). However, each team is allowed to include up to three players over that age.
Is there an age limit for the women’s tournament?
No, there is no age limit in the women’s tournament, which allows national teams to field their best teams without restrictions.
Where will the football matches be played?
The matches will be played in several cities in France. Some of the confirmed venues are: Paris (Parc des Princes), Lyon (Groupama Stadium), Marseille (Stade Vélodrome), Nantes (Stade de la Beaujoire), Bordeaux (Matmut Atlantique) and Nice (Allianz Riviera).
Who are the top favorites in the men’s tournament?
Historically, teams like Brazil, Argentina and Germany have performed well in Olympic men’s football tournaments. These teams often feature young talents looking to make a name for themselves on the world stage.
And in the women’s tournament?
In the women’s tournament, the United States and Germany are traditionally strong, along with Japan and Brazil. France, as the host country, will also be a major contender, not to mention Spain, the current world champion.
Where can I watch the matches?
The Olympic football matches will be broadcast by several television channels and streaming platforms worldwide. In many countries, the official broadcasters of the Olympic Games will offer live coverage. But in Spain everything will be broadcast by RTVE.
#mens #womens #football #tournaments #Olympic #Games #start
Leave a Reply