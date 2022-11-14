When do the leagues return after the break for the Qatar World Cup?

The World Cup in Qatar is going to have the big players on the scene away from their clubs for about a month. We are talking about what is surely the longest international break in history carried out in the middle of a domestic competition.
Today in 90min we want to bring the exact date on which the main European and South American leagues will resume:
Matchday 15 of the league championship in Spain will resume on December 31. For the first time in Spain we will be able to enjoy a “Boxing Day”, as has been happening in recent years in the Premier League. However, the Copa del Rey arrives just three days after the end of the World Cup in Qatar. The round prior to the round of 32 of the Spanish Cup will take place on December 21.
Matchday 17 of the Premier League is scheduled for December 26; eight days after the Qatari date ends. The first match will be in London: Brentford vs Tottenham.
Just as it happens in the Spanish league championship, the cup in England is also coming forward. The Decembre 19th we can enjoy the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup, in which we find a top match: Manchester City vs Liverpool.
We’ll have to wait until January 4 from 2023 to resume the Italian league. Lovers of this sport will find it very difficult to wait so long without being able to enjoy Spalletti’s Napoli, which will face Inter.
The strangest thing is what happens with the Bundesliga. We’ll have to wait until January 20 from 2023 to enjoy a match of the German championship again: at least it arrives in style; RB Leipzig vs Bayern. However, we must remember that every season in the Bundesliga there is a winter break.
PSG will be the undisputed leader of the French championship until 2023, since it will not be until December 28th of this same year when the French domestic competition resumes, and let us remember that he is five points ahead of the second-placed team.
The Argentine Super League has already concluded, so there is no break for the World Cup. The new course will start on January 29 of 2023, in a championship in which it would be very difficult for us to opt for a favorite. On this first day, River Plate will face Central Córdoba and Boca Juniors against the unappealable Atlético Tucumán.
In Mexico, the Opening Tournament 2022 has already come to an end, so Liga MX will not be interrupted.
The Clausura 2023 will start the days January 6, 7 and 8 next year, thus joining the group of leagues that will not play a game again in the remainder of 2022.
