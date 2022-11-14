Tuesday, November 15, 2022
When do the leagues return after the break for the Qatar World Cup?

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 14, 2022
in Sports
0

The World Cup in Qatar is going to have the big players on the scene away from their clubs for about a month. We are talking about what is surely the longest international break in history carried out in the middle of a domestic competition.

Today in 90min we want to bring the exact date on which the main European and South American leagues will resume:

Matchday 15 of the league championship in Spain will resume on December 31. For the first time in Spain we will be able to enjoy a “Boxing Day”, as has been happening in recent years in the Premier League. However, the Copa del Rey arrives just three days after the end of the World Cup in Qatar. The round prior to the round of 32 of the Spanish Cup will take place on December 21.

Ousmane Dembelé (forward; FC Barcelona) and Juan Cruz (...

Ousmane Dembele / SOPA Images/GettyImages

Matchday 17 of the Premier League is scheduled for December 26; eight days after the Qatari date ends. The first match will be in London: Brentford vs Tottenham.

Mohammed Salah

Mohamed Salah/Eurasia Sport Images/GettyImages

Just as it happens in the Spanish league championship, the cup in England is also coming forward. The Decembre 19th we can enjoy the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup, in which we find a top match: Manchester City vs Liverpool.

We’ll have to wait until January 4 from 2023 to resume the Italian league. Lovers of this sport will find it very difficult to wait so long without being able to enjoy Spalletti’s Napoli, which will face Inter.

SSC Napoli's players pose before the Serie A football match...

SSC Napoli’s players pose before the Serie A football match… / KONTROLAB/GettyImages

The strangest thing is what happens with the Bundesliga. We’ll have to wait until January 20 from 2023 to enjoy a match of the German championship again: at least it arrives in style; RB Leipzig vs Bayern. However, we must remember that every season in the Bundesliga there is a winter break.

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane / Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/GettyImages

PSG will be the undisputed leader of the French championship until 2023, since it will not be until December 28th of this same year when the French domestic competition resumes, and let us remember that he is five points ahead of the second-placed team.

Leo Messi

Lionel Messi/Eurasia Sport Images/GettyImages

The Argentine Super League has already concluded, so there is no break for the World Cup. The new course will start on January 29 of 2023, in a championship in which it would be very difficult for us to opt for a favorite. On this first day, River Plate will face Central Córdoba and Boca Juniors against the unappealable Atlético Tucumán.

Luis Vazquez

Board of Trustees v Boca Juniors – Professional League 2022 / Luciano Bisbal/GettyImages

In Mexico, the Opening Tournament 2022 has already come to an end, so Liga MX will not be interrupted.

louis chavez

Luis Chavez/Andy Mead/ISI Photos/GettyImages

The Clausura 2023 will start the days January 6, 7 and 8 next year, thus joining the group of leagues that will not play a game again in the remainder of 2022.

