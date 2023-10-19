Temperatures are dropping, the weather is changing suddenly and in some areas of Italy we are starting to feel the need to turn on the heating. But for those who live in a condominium with a central heating system, the turning on of the radiators is regulated by current legislation and by the decisions of the condominium assembly.

​

​The dates for turning on the heating in Italy they are not unique for the whole peninsula, as each municipality has a different need depending on the local climate. There are therefore rules that establish the period in which it is possible to have the radiators turned on. Italy was thus divided into climatic zones each with a pre-established period and a limit hourly duration for turning on the heating.

​

​We go from Zone A the warmest climatically which will turn on the heating from 1 December to 15 March for a maximum of 6 hours a day, depending on the F one in which there are no limitations. The bands were decided on the basis of Degree Days which correspond to the sum, extended to all days of the year, of the difference between the temperature of the internal environment (fixed by convention at 20°) with the daily external temperature. So the higher they are, the colder the temperature in that area is and therefore it was lower than 20°.

From the coldest to the hottest range we see all the zones and limits of turning on the heating in 2023. Naturally, by installing the valves on the individual radiators, each apartment can regulate its own internal temperature. Furthermore, each mayor with municipal ordinance can vary the lighting period.