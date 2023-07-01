This Saturday the matches of the gold Cup of the second date of the competition. Each one of the groups begins to take shape and there are already some teams classified for the next round despite the fact that there is one more day to play.
When do the Gold Cup quarterfinals start?
The start of the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup will be the Saturday July 8 and some matches continue on Sunday, July 9.
The venues for this instance of the contest will be the A&T Stadium and TQL Stadium.
Who are the teams classified to the quarterfinals?
So far, the only team that has qualified for the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup is Mexico.
Those led by coach Jaime Lozano have two consecutive victories, against Honduras and Haiti, respectively.
Now they will face the invited team of Qatar in the last game of the regular season, and it is only expected that El Tri can finish first or second, but their pass to the next round has already been tied up.
What happens if they are tied?
In case there is a tie in the 90 minutes, because they are direct elimination matches, everything goes to the extension of the overtimein the event that there is no winner either, everything is defined from the point of punishment with a penalty shot.
When does the Mexican team play?
The Aztec team returns to activity on the day sunday july 2when he faces his counterpart from Qatar on the Levi’s Stadium court, at 7:00 p.m.-
