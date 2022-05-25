In 90min football never ends. Here we leave you when the new 2022-2023 Leagues will start. In a somewhat different year since we will have the World Cup in between:
The highest soccer competition in Spain will start on FridayAugust 12 and will end on sunday June 4. There will be no League, because of the World Cup, between Wednesday, November 10 and Thursday, December 29.
The best league in the world will start on Saturday 6th August and will end the May 28. The English league has confirmed that no Premier League matches will be held between November 14 and December 26.
Series A 2022-2023 will boot very soon, the weekend of August 13 and 14will stop on November 13, just a week before the start of the World Cup, and the last day is scheduled for Sunday June 4, 2023.
The 2022/23 Bundesliga season will start on the weekend of August 5 to 7 2022. There will be a FIFA World Cup 2022 break in Qatar, which will be held from November 21 to December 18, 2022 and It will close on May 27.
Ligue 1 It will start on August 6 and end on June 4. There will be a break in the World Cup and we will have news in your League since the reduction of the teams has been approved.
#big #European #leagues #start #season
Leave a Reply