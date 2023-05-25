Some of the champions of the five major European leagues have already been known. Barcelona managed to take LaLiga, while Napoli took the A series and the Manchester City seized the Premier League.
On the other hand, in Ligue 1 PSG is virtually the monarch and in the bundesliga everything is being decided between Borussia Dortmund and the Bayern Munich.
Although these two monarchs still need to be decided, it is important to know when the five most outstanding leagues of the Old Continent will start again.
When does LaLiga 2023-2024 start?
On June 4th the Spanish championship comes to an end, where the culés have already achieved glory, while the Elche it’s already down.
After a period of rest, the 2023-2024 season will start the following August 12 and its conclusion will come May 26, 2024.
When does the 2023-2024 Premier League start?
The English contest will come to an end next Sunday, May 28, where the Manchester City established himself as a three-time champion and the southampton he lost the category, in the absence of knowing his companions.
Already thinking about the 2023-2024 campaign, the Premiere League has agreed to start for the next August 12while the closure will be the May 19, 2024.
When does Series A 2023-2024 start?
On the side of the Italian tournament, the following June 4 will end this season that left the napoli as monarch and as descendants to cremonese and to sampdoria.
As in the other competitions, the initial whistle will be in the month of August, precisely the twentyclosing the curtain May 26, 2024.
When does the 2023-2024 Bundesliga start?
There is only one date left to play this final, with which we will know the champion, the Borussia Dortmund or the Bayern Munichsince the first has 70 points and the second with 68, in addition only the descent of the hertha berlin.
While waiting to find out who will lift the trophy, the 2023-2024 season will begin on August 18th and will culminate the May 18, 2024.
When does Ligue 1 2023-2024 start?
With two days to go, the psg gets six points from RC Lens and it would take a catastrophe to lose the lead and the championship, while three of the four relegated are Troyes, Ajaccio and Angers.
It has not yet been decided when the next season will start, since the decision was made to reduce from 20 to 18 teams from 2021 and it seems that there is still paperwork to do.
