On the other hand, in Ligue 1 PSG is virtually the monarch and in the bundesliga everything is being decided between Borussia Dortmund and the Bayern Munich.

Although these two monarchs still need to be decided, it is important to know when the five most outstanding leagues of the Old Continent will start again.

After a period of rest, the 2023-2024 season will start the following August 12 and its conclusion will come May 26, 2024.

Already thinking about the 2023-2024 campaign, the Premiere League has agreed to start for the next August 12while the closure will be the May 19, 2024.

As in the other competitions, the initial whistle will be in the month of August, precisely the twentyclosing the curtain May 26, 2024.

While waiting to find out who will lift the trophy, the 2023-2024 season will begin on August 18th and will culminate the May 18, 2024.

It has not yet been decided when the next season will start, since the decision was made to reduce from 20 to 18 teams from 2021 and it seems that there is still paperwork to do.