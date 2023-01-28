When do pensions arrive in February? All the news

Filed the “frost” of Januarythe festive air and the last blow of the Christmas holidays, we are now entering the heart of the 2023 kicking off the month of February. With the increases of pensions (which slip in March), let’s see in detail when it will be possible to collect the‘check. Here are all of them at your place to mark in “red” on the calendar.

Pensions February 2023, traditional shifts return

By now leaving the emergency health status behind us, it has returned since December traditional rotation of the withdrawal of checks: i retirees who withdraw the cash sums they will have to go to the post offices (there are a total of 12,800 present on the national territory) from the first of the month until 7 February, following the usual alphabetical shift, while the credits to banks and credit institutions will take place on the first bankable day of the month.

Pensions February 2023, the complete payment schedule

Subscribe to the newsletter

