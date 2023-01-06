Paris Saint Germain of France already had a friendly match scheduled at the beginning of 2022, against a team made up of footballers from Al-Hilal and Al Nassrbut due to the COVID-19 outbreak it was canceled and now it has been confirmed that it will take place at the beginning of 2023.
In the last hours, Marca reported that the informal clash will be held on January 19 in Riyadhbut although it will not be for the points, it will have several attractive points: the confrontation of Lionel Messi against Cristiano Ronaldorecently announced as reinforcement of Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, and the presence of the Argentine coach Marcelo Gallardofree after leaving River Plate, to command the Arab team for this commitment.
The great attraction will take place in the Mrsool Park, which has a capacity for 25,000 spectators: It will surely be played in a full stadium taking into account the rivalry between two world soccer stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, the visit of more figures representing PSG and also the merger between the two most powerful teams in the Saudi league.
The rivalry of the “Flea” and CR7, two of the dominators of world football in recent years, with seven and five Ballon d’Ors, respectively, was total during the nine seasons that coincided in the Spanish League, with Rosario as leader of FC Barcelona (2004-2021) and the Portuguese of the classic Real Madrid (2009-2018).
The event is sponsored by the Arab state and has been held since 2019, with the aim of promoting sports and entertainment in the region. Last year, the Frenchman Arsene Wenger was the coach of the Saudi team.
