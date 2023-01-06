Marcelo Gallardo will be the coach of the All-Star formed by players from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr that will face PSG on January 19, in a friendly in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It could be the last game between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who could be selected.

– Andrés Onrubia Ramos (@AndiOnrubia) January 5, 2023