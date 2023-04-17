The Premier League is in the final stretch with only six days to go in the 2022/23 season and the title seems to stay in London or Manchester, since the strongest contenders are Arsenal and Manchester City with 74 and 70 points, respectively. It is necessary to remember that the Citizens still have a pending game and, in addition, there is still a confrontation between them.
In this way, it is practically a fact that the champion will come out of these two teams, since Manchester United, its closest rival, barely has 59 points in 30 games played, a difference of 15 points below the Gunners.
It will be in the match corresponding to matchday 33 when both teams meet again, the match will be held at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, April 26 at 1:00 p.m. Central Mexico time. We share the last 10 clashes between the sky blues and Gunners in the domestic championship.
The dominance of the Citizens against Arsenal is total. In their last ten meetings, Manchester City have a perfect record: ten wins.
The Gunners’ last win over City in the Premier League dates back to December 2015, in which the Londoners won by a score of 2-1.
|
Game
|
Result
|
Season
|
Date
|
Arsenal vs Manchester City
|
1-3
|
PLA 22-23
|
15.Feb.23
|
Arsenal vs Manchester City
|
1-2
|
PLA 21-22
|
01.Jan.22
|
Manchester City vs. Arsenal
|
5-0
|
PLA 21-22
|
28.Aug.21
|
Arsenal vs Manchester City
|
0-1
|
EPL 20-21
|
21.Feb.21
|
Manchester City vs. Arsenal
|
1-0
|
EPL 20-21
|
17.Oct.20
|
Manchester City vs. Arsenal
|
3-0
|
PLA 19-20
|
17.Jun.20
|
Arsenal vs Manchester City
|
0-3
|
PLA 19-20
|
15.Dec.19
|
Manchester City vs. Arsenal
|
3-1
|
PLA 18-19
|
03.Feb.19
|
Arsenal vs Manchester City
|
0-2
|
PLA 18-19
|
12.Aug.18
|
Arsenal vs Manchester City
|
0-3
|
PLA 17-18
|
01.Mar.18
