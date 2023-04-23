If you are a pensioner of the IMSS or of ISSSTE, you may be wondering When will you receive your pension payment? corresponding to the month of May 2023.

It is normal that there are doubts regarding the date of deposit because the May 1st is a public holiday in Mexico.so here we provide you with the necessary information.

To begin with, it is important to mention that the Institute for Social Security and Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) usually makes the payment of the pension in the last days of the previous month, while the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) does so. in the first days of the month.

When does the IMSS pay the May pension?

In the case of the IMSS, pensioners usually receive their pension payment on the first day of each monthHowever, since May 1, 2023 is a holiday, the deposit will be made on Friday, April 28, 2023.

It is important to mention that those pensioners who receive their payment through a Retirement Fund Administrator (Afore) must be attentive to the conditions of the institution, since these will inform them about the corresponding deposit.

When does ISSSTE pay the May pension?

As for the ISSSTEthe date on which pensioners will be able to collect their May pension will also be the Friday April 28, 2023.

It should be noted that still eight more deposits remain during the year 2023 and it is important that pensioners pay attention to the payment schedule, since any change in the deposit dates will be informed by the corresponding institutions.

Remember that both the IMSS and the ISSSTE offer customer service through their telephone lines and web pages, so if you have any questions or need additional information, you can contact them for help.