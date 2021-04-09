The COVID-19 pandemic has caused them to have to put off and postpone many things. Among them, the Technical Inspection of Vehicles. During the months of confinement, where it was impossible to leave the house and mobility was restricted, many saw how the ITV of your vehicle expired.

The Government remedied this by establishing a exceptional extension period that ended on March 2. From the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles (AECA-ITV) they have warned that 4 out of 10 vehicles circulate with ITV expired on the Spanish roads.

In addition, the AECA-ITV highlights that it has detected that drivers are confusing with the date in which they must pass the revision of their vehicle due to this extension. If this is your case, we explain what you should do:

The Ministry of Health published on May 15, 2020 an order in which drivers whose ITV expire between March 14 and June 20 they would have this period to renew it.

Alarmingly increases #vehicles those who are being beaten by #ITV as of March 2021, and they do not carry out the corresponding inspection. Do you have doubts about when to carry out the ITV of your vehicle? We solve them: https://t.co/kpAyMxG8ic – AECA-ITV (@AECA_ITV) April 6, 2021

The ITV must be passed every year, in the case of passenger cars, and every six months if it is an industrial transport that is more than 10 years old. However, the ministerial order specified that “the validity date that appears on the ITV card will be taken as a reference and will not count, in any case, the extension of the certificates granted as a result of the declaration of the state of alarm.”

This means that if your ITV expired on April 9, 2020 and you passed it on September 4, 2020, the next date on which you have to pass this technical inspection is April 9, 2021, even if a year has not passed complete, since the original date is kept.

But there is an exception. The original date is maintained in the case of those vehicles that have passed the technical inspection on a different date than the one they were due Until december 31, that is, if you have passed the extension review as of January 1, 2021, The original expiration date will no longer serve you but you will have to return a year after having passed it, in 2022.

This is due to a ruling of the Supreme Court in which the second section of the ministerial order of May 15 is eliminated.

To make sure, the best thing is that check the expiration date of the ITV. You can find it on the sticker that you must carry on the car’s window, in the vehicle’s technical sheet or in the DGT app.

Failure to carry out the ITV within the term can put in risk the safety of the vehicle driver and his companions as well as the rest of the occupants of the road. In addition, it can lead to penalties of between 200 and 500 euros.