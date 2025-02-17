When do dogs arrive at old age? A new study clarifies and lists the most common health problems

Between care and pampering, dogs They live more and more time, but specialists had had problems establishing a age in which to start talking about old age and to determine what the most common health problems were in dogs when adding years.

Now, a study Posted in Journal of Small Animal Practiceestimates that the old age of the hairy could be established after 12.5 years, although this milestone varies according to the breed, they say. For example, larger breeds such as Labrador Retriever are considered older than 12 years. However, unlike the raceneither sex nor the state of castration affects that conception.

To reach that conclusion, researchers from the University of Liverpool helped electronically compiled by the Small Animal Surveillance Network (SAVSNET), a sentinel network of more than five hundred veterinary clinics of the United Kingdom. A sample of a thousand consultations in which they included terms such as aging, old man, geriatric, senior and old man was selected and analyzed.





After the analysis, the average age of old age was fixed In 12.5 years, although with differences by races. In the case of the Jack Russell Terrier, that age would be delayed until the age of 14. On the other hand, the largest races such as Labrador Retriever are considered older even below average, at 12 years.

Despite establishing a reference, in which it is considered that we can talk about “old age” in a generic way, researchers emphasize that “the rhythm to which dogs age is not uniform for all.”

Most common health problems in older dogs

According to the investigation, they found themselves Five health problems In the hairy. First (35%), problems related to weight were detected. Secondly, musculoskeletal problems (33%), such as rigidity and mobility problems. In third position, dental conditions (31%), from accumulation of tartar to periodontal disease. Skin -related problems (28%), such as packages, infections or hair loss were also significant. Finally, digestive problems were detected (22%).

“This study allowed us to examine for the first time when veterinarians begin to notice that dogs are in a stage of their life in which they consider them elderly or older. When analyzing what signs the owners noticed and what conditions diagnosed the veterinarians, we can improve our understanding of how to provide the best attention to our dogs, ”says Professor Carri Westgarth, who puts the focus on prevention to ensure The well -being of the hairy.