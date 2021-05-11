Finally, the organization of the Professional Football League confirmed the days and times of the quarterfinal matches of the Professional League Cup that will be played on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 May.

Recall, last weekend the League Cup was played on date number 13 (the final day of the group stage) where the quarterfinals were defined. The outgoing news was that a new Superclásico between Boca and River was confirmed as a stellar match. Who passed? Colón, Estudiantes, River and Racing were classified by Zone A, while Velez, Boca, Independent and Workshops they did it for Zone B.

The quarterfinals will be played in the stadium of the club best located in the table. In case of equality after the regulation 90 minutes, the match will be defined on penalties.

The following instances? The Semifinals will be played in a neutral stadium to be determined by the AFA Professional Football League. If they tie, the match will also be defined on penalties.

By last, the League Cup Final will also be played in a neutral stadium to be determined by the AFA Professional Football League. But, in this case, if there is equality at the end of the regulation 90 minutes, an extra time of 30 minutes will be played (two halves of 15); if equality persists, a series of kicks will be executed from the penalty mark.

Day and time of the quarterfinal crosses

Saturday May 15

17.30 Students – Independent

21.00 Colón – Workshops

Sunday May 16

12.00 Velez – Racing

17.30 Boca – River

