The Copa Libertadores is a very special tournament for everyone in South American football and each match is played like a real final. The first leg for the quarterfinals between Boca and Racing, which was played at La Bombonera, ended 0-0 and was played very intensely. Xeneize, who had the support of their fans during the 90 minutes, could not make a difference in their stadium despite dominating the game and must go to Avellaneda in search of victory. While Fernando Gago’s team had a match as expected: waiting for the counter and without distractions on defense.
More news about the Copa Libertadores:
Jorge Almirón had the intention of surprising the Academy with a surprising line-up with Nicolás Valentini from the start and Frank Fabra with more opportunities to attack, but this idea did not serve to win. Edinson Cavani did not have clear chances to score and he was seen to be a bit distanced from his teammates. The negative part for the Ribera team is that Valentín Barco, one of the most important players in the Xeneize scheme, withdrew injured within the first five minutes of the complementary stage after receiving a blow to the knee in the last few minutes. first half moments.
On the Academy side, they had a uneventful game but they did not generate clear chances in attack either because they were so focused on defending in the best way. It should be noted that Racing could not count on Roger Martínez and Juan Nardoni who are injured but are expected to be available for the second leg.
The definition of this series will be the Next Wednesday, August 30 at 9:30 p.m. in a match that will be played in the Cilindro de Avellaneda.
It should be noted that in the other match corresponding to this key, Palmeiras was left with an impressive victory against Deportivo Pereira, as a visitor, 4-0 and, practically, secured their place in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores 2023.
#Boca #Racing #play #leg #Copa #Libertadores #Quarterfinals
Leave a Reply