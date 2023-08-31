We are already in the semifinals of the 2023 edition of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup. Palmeiras defeated Deportivo Pereira of Colombia by an aggregate score of 4-0 while Boca was left with the ticket to this new instance after defeating Racing on penalties after having tied 0-0 after the two games. Now, both Verdão and Xeneize will compete for a place in the final that will be held at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on November 4.
Palmeiras made the difference in the first leg as a visitor where they showed all the hierarchy and marked the great distance between the two teams. While Boca had a very even series with Racing where no advantages were taken in any aspect of the game but the difference between the two teams was in the arcs since Sergio Romero contained two penalties in the shootout from 12 steps while Gabriel Arias did not could contain no shot from the riverside team players.
Now, the first legs of the semifinals will be played in the week of September 27 while the second leg will be the following week, that is, October 4. It should be noted that the first match of this series will be played at La Bombonera while the definition will be played at the Allianz Parque where the Brazilian team is home.
Both teams already have a somewhat long history since they have faced each other on several occasions and what stands out the most about this is the parity that exists. In the 12 games they have played, Palmeiras has won 3 times while Boca has won 2 times with the other 7 games ending in a draw. It should be noted that both teams already met in the Copa Libertadores semifinals and it was in 2018 when Xeneize won the ticket to the final with an overall result of 4-2.
