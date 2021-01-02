The government of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa state has approved the funds to buy the ancestral homes of Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar, who were Bollywood superstars. The government has decided to buy the homes of both Bollywood stars to build a museum. Both houses will be developed as museums in their own name and will be told about them. Both stars were born in Peshawar before the Partition of India, but both later shifted to Mumbai from Pakistan. Dilip Kumar has always been popular in Pakistan.

The popularity of Dilip Kumar, who recently celebrated his birthday 98th birthday in Pakistan, can also be gauged that he has been a ‘dialogue bridge’ between the two countries several times. Not only this, former Prime Minister of the country Atal Bihari Vajpayee also once requested him to talk to Pakistan’s PM Nawaz Sharif. This was revealed by former Pakistan Foreign Minister Khurshid Mehmood Kasuri in his book ‘Neither a Hawk Nor a Dove’.

According to Kasuri, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had urged Dilip Kumar to talk to Nawaz Sharif to control the situation during the Kargil War. Kasuri was quoted as saying by Nawaz Sharif’s Chief Secretary Saeed Mehdi, “One day when Sayeed was sitting near PM Nawaz Sharif, the phone rang and the ADC informed that India’s Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee wanted to talk to you immediately. ‘

Kasuri claimed in his book that before the conversation was over, Vajpayee had said that I want to talk to a person sitting next to me. Nawaz Sharif was surprised to hear Dilip Kumar’s voice. Dilip Kumar had told Nawaz Sharif, ‘Mian Sahib, we did not expect this from you as you always described yourself as the greatest supporter of peace between India and Pakistan’.

Kasuri wrote in his book, ‘Dilip Kumar told Nawaz Sharif that let me tell you that between the tension between India and Pakistan it is difficult for Indian Muslims. It is also difficult for them to get out of the house. Do something to control the situation. ‘