Mexico City.- At the height of various disagreements with the US government, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has put the relationship with Washington at a point of maximum tension.

“There is a pause” in relations with the U.S. Embassy in Mexico and the State Department, the president said Wednesday, warning that the freeze will continue if they do not apologize for their criticism of Mexico’s policies.

In the process, he cooled relations with Canada due to criticisms similar to those of Washington. But those differences have worsened since the arrest, a month ago, in the United States of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López, and they had another episode this week with the controversy over judicial reform.

“Pausing means that we are going to take our time. They would like to have influence in matters that only concern Mexicans. While I am here, we will not allow any violation of our sovereignty. They should understand that it was imprudent to demonstrate as they did,” López Obrador explained.

AMLO said that Ambassador Ken Salazar has commented on internal matters, while the State Department has issued documents that question Mexico. “The relationship continues, but hopefully there will be a ratification on their part that they will be respectful of Mexico’s independence,” he said, after questioning the opinions of the ambassador and the US State Department on the reform of the Judicial Branch and electing judges by universal vote at the polls. Ambassador Salazar said on August 22 that the direct election of judges was a risk for democracy in Mexico. “Democracies cannot function without a strong, independent and corruption-free Judicial Branch,” said Salazar, and considered that this opens the way to control of drug trafficking. The president insisted this week that he will not receive the diplomat until he apologizes for his criticism. In addition, periodic meetings with White House security officials were also unilaterally frozen by Mexico. After the June 2 elections, binational relations broke down. The arrest of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada in the US without the Mexican government having any information provoked the anger of the Presidency. After that, contacts at the level of security officials were suspended. AMLO then accused a lack of information, while Ambassador Salazar said that Mexico did have information on how the capture had taken place. Then came the questions about the judicial reform. On Thursday, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) confirmed that Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada told the truth: he was kidnapped by his nephews “Los Chapitos” and handed over to the United States authorities. In a statement, the agency reported the release of Ovidio Guzmán López, “El Ratón”, and the intention of his brother Joaquín to turn himself in to the US, with the kidnapping of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, which was already confirmed by the US Attorney, Merrick Garland. Ovidio and Joaquín were the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, after the capture of their father, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera. The institution, headed by Alejandro Gertz, complained to the United States for its lack of response to five requests for information, three through Interpol and two through the Coordination of International Affairs and Attachés of the Attorney General’s Office. The reports that it has requested, and that have so far remained unanswered, are those related to the flight that transported the alleged drug traffickers. In its chronology, the Attorney General’s Office underlined the data that establish that Zambada was allegedly kidnapped by Joaquín Guzmán López. It recalled that on August 9, the American ambassador, Ken Salazar, publicly stated that the capo “had been taken to the US against his will”; The next day, Frank Pérez, “El Mayo” lawyer, published a letter in which his client described the violent manner in which his own kidnapping was carried out, and on the 16th, Prosecutor Merrick Garland confirmed what the ambassador had said.