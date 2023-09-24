The first time I met a nepobaby It was in the pages of a fashion magazine. A girl of about 18 was in the field wearing a flowered dress, holding the wide-brimmed black hat in her hands. They dedicated two pages to her because she was a designer, actress, DJ, singer, and of course a model. But above all she was the daughter of a famous singer and a well-known designer. Soon a multi-page report appeared in a Sunday newspaper where the daughters of famous women explained what the aromas of their childhood were. Her mothers (mostly actresses) posed with some girls who, in less than the blink of an eye, became fashionable actresses, busy models, designers, and of course, DJs.

This Friday at Vogue Fashion’s Night Out Lourdes María León (Madonna’s daughter) was invited from Madrid, who, famous since her childhood, is a model, dancer, and singer. I assure you that neither Lourdes María nor the girls mentioned above would have ever been more than extras in The secret of Puente Viejo of not being daughters of who they are. The nepobabies They cover the covers of magazines, they get the best roles, they DJ at fashion parties, they go to the sets, they parade for important brands, and from time to time they release a song. Like all good people, they say a lot that it has taken them a lot to get to where they are.

The difference between plugged in and nepobaby is the degree of success. One can arrive by plug and earn the position. A nepobaby He reaches the top from the moment he says “mom, I want to be an artist.” And it’s the fault of cosmetic surgery and Instagram, that those who don’t have it buy beauty. The rest of us have to swallow her story, her stupidity, and from time to time her ineptitude.

