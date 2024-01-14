José Manuel Figueroa Figueroa, popularly known by his stage name as Joan Sebastian and the 'King of Jaripeo', was one of the greatest exponents of regional Mexican music, who had a great artistic career. Originally from the town of Juliantla in Mexico, he began his musical career at 17 years of age. However, the cancer that was detected in 1998 would end up taking his life at the age of 64. What type of cancer did he have and what year did he die? Find out all the details in this note.

When and at what age did the Mexican singer Joan Sebastian die?

Joan Sebastian He died at the age of 64 on July 13, 2015. 'People's Poet' He died on his ranch known as The eighth wonderwhich is located in the state of Guerrero. The singer spent the last days of his life in that venue that, these days, has its doors open to the public.

What was the type of cancer that Joan Sebastian suffered from?

Joan Sebastian, the famous Mexican singer and composer, was diagnosed with bone cancer in 1999. The specific disease was osteosarcoma, a type of cancer that develops in the bones. Over the years, the 'King of Jaripeo' fought the disease, received treatment and experienced ups and downs in his health.

What awards did Joan Sebastian win during his artistic career?

Joan Sebastian achieved important achievements throughout his career as a singer and composer. The Mexican obtained the following awards:

5 Grammy Awards

7 Latin Grammy Awards

Until 2015, he was the Mexican artist with the most awards of this type.

