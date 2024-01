Thursday, January 25, 2024, 00:17







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Natural, flavored, sweetened, skimmed, lactose-free, Greek, smoothie, vegetable, mousse, with cereals, with fruit jam, goat's milk, especially for babies, enriched with proteins, minerals, vitamins… Choosing a yogurt It has never been so complicated. The offer is so wide that sometimes…