Xavier Lopez It was the name of the person who played Chabeloa very beloved character in Mexico and an important figure of Aztec television. Chabelo left this world due to problems with his delicate health and died at 88 years of age. Chabelo's official X account (formerly Twitter) would be the one that would make the announcement about his death.

“This is a very sad morning, Xavier López Chabelo, father, brother and husband, has suddenly left us…” said the message published on the popular social network. What was the complication you had with your health and when did you die? Review the following note.

When did Chabelo die and at what age?

Xavier López, better known as Chabelo, died on March 25, 2023. His death was at 88 years of age. Chabelo was born in Chicago, Illinois, on February 17, 1935. His parents were originally from Mexico, who moved so that Xavier could have better opportunities in his life.

What was the illness that ended Chabelo's life?

The information that could be known about his death was due to 'abdominal complications', according to the tweet that was published on the day of his death. In 2020, his wife, Teresa Miranda, said that Chabelo was taken to the hospital due to pain; it was later discovered that he had a cancerous tumor in his digestive tract.