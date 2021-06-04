The South American Qualifiers are back almost seven months later. In the month of March they were days 5 and 6 suspended due to the health situation, but in this break in June before the America Cup the competition is back. A competition that has a very clear dominator: Brazil. Since his last loss in Playoffs, he has added 16 wins and 5 draws.

The combined of Tite the way to the appointment has started Qatar World Cup with four wins in which he has scored 12 goals and has only received two. Numbers that summarize the trajectory of the team under the command of the former Corinthians coach. A pragmatic team characterized by its defensive power and good organization. Against Venezuela and Uruguay it cost him carburetting in attack, but their quality decided both games thanks to goals from Firmino and Arthur and Richarlison respectively.

However, his tyranny in South America has been very common in recent years. In 2019 he won the Copa América with an almost perfect sequence of matches: 4 wins, 2 draws and only 1 goal received in the entire tournament (it was in the final). As it is, the canarinha It is presented as the top favorite for the competition that will be held again this summer.

His last loss in Playoffs

To remember the last game lost by Brazil in the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup you have to go back to 2015. On October 9 of that year, the Chilean team beat the Brazilians 2-0 on the first day of the 2018 Russia Qualifiers. The team led at that time by Dunga fell in Santiago to a Chilean team trained by Jorge Sampaoli, which now directs the Olympique de Marseille. Eduardo Vargas and Alexis Sánchez scored the goals in the final stretch that gave victory to theirs.

Eduardo Vargas scored Chile’s first goal

La Roja (La Roja)



That day, Brazil played with footballers like Marcelo, Dani Alves, Miranda, Óscar, Hulk, Willian or Douglas Costa. Neymar was not in the call and the bench was occupied, among others, Filipe Luis, Fabinho, Kaká, Lucas Lima or Ricardo Oliveira, who at that time was 35 years old.

After falling in Chile, the auriverdes have had an almost outstanding trajectory. In the last six years they have added 45 victories, 13 draws and 6 defeats, only 4 of them in an official match. In a summer with so many commitments, Brazil wants to continue dominating with an iron fist the CONMEBOL in 2021.