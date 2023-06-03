ORoday one no longer pays attention to it, the NBA tank top is the streetwear of the order here too. Thirty years ago no, you saw some rappers do it on MTV. The USA is too far away and above all that basketball is too far away, made up of flights, of epic duels of which only the echo reached us, of ebony giants. Even the mere thought that an Italian could play with it seemed absurd, and as always happens, the difference between unreal and real lies in a feat. Not monumental, even small, a step. And Vincenzo Esposito climbed that step. He put the Italian flag on the NBA basketball globe. He suffered, he distorted his nature, he became sad but he also demonstrated that yes, it could be done.