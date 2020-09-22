After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Deepika Padukone’s name has also surfaced in Bollywood’s Drugs Connection after Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet, Shraddha Kapoor. After Deepika’s name, one of her posts is going viral on social media in which she described husband Ranveer Singh as her super drug.

This post is from November 2019 when Deepika shared a photo of Ranveer Singh. In the photo, the back of Ranveer Singh’s T-shirt is seen. Love is a super power on a T-shirt. Along with sharing this photo, Deepika wrote, ‘And you are my super drug’.

What is the matter

In fact, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday questioned Sushant Singh Rajput for four hours with Talent Manager Jaya Saha, after which news channels were quoted by NCB sources running WhatsApp chat.

In this chat, D is demanding ‘goods’ from K. Times Now claimed that D is Deepika and K is Karishma, an employee of the Kwon Talent Management Agency. Kwon Company has contracts with several big Bollywood actors and actresses, including Deepika’s name.

NCB summons Deepika Padukone manager Karishma Prakash in drugs case

What was in chat

D to K: Do you have goods?

K reply: but is at home. I am in Bandra.

K writes: If you want, I tell Amit.

D writes: Yes, please.

K writes: Amit has, he keeps.

D writes: Hash isn’t it?

D writes: not hemp.

K writes: When are you coming to Coco.

D writes: Between 11 and 12½.