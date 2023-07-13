The war is on their minds 24 hours a day, even though they are in the Netherlands. But with the Dutch psychologist, refugee Ukrainians encountered long waiting lists and cultural differences. So they started helping each other, tell two Ukrainian women, one of whom is a psychologist herself. “At first I thought: how can the Dutch just get on with their lives!”

#Daria #hears #plane #shrinks #Ukrainian #psychologists #understand #stress