Highlights: Pranab Mukherjee held the post of President from 2012 to 2017

Pranab Mukherjee was the No. 2 position in the Indira Gandhi government.

Pranab Mukherjee’s stature had declined in Rajiv Gandhi’s government.

In his autobiography, Pranab Mukherjee told many interesting stories

Sudhakar Singh, Lucknow / New Delhi

Former President of the country Pranab Mukherjee died today. He was ill for a long time. People used to call Pranab Mukherjee as Pranab da and he has been the finance and foreign minister of the country on behalf of the Congress before becoming President. Pranab da was one of the biggest Congress leaders. Let us know some interesting events related to them.

When Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984, she was considered the frontrunner in the race for Prime Minister. After 20 years, once again the chance of becoming Prime Minister was left out of his hands. Despite this, he managed to reach the highest constitutional chair in the country. We are talking about former President Pranab Mukherjee. His autobiography The Turbulent Years: 1980–1996 was released 4 years ago. In this, he highlighted many big political developments. One of them was his exit from the Congress party.

27 April 1986. This was the date when Rajiv Gandhi moved Pranab Mukherjee from his cabinet as well as from the Congress party. After the assassination of Indira Gandhi on 31 October 1984 in Delhi, Rajiv Gandhi had entered the politics in an unprecedented manner. Senior journalist NK Singh referred to an interesting incident involving Pranab Mukherjee.

Dada said – there is trouble …

Nbt online Talking to senior journalist NK Singh said, ‘Rajiv Gandhi became Prime Minister in January 1985. Giani Zail Singh played a big role in becoming his PM. It was ten years ago. Pranab Mukherjee was the defense minister at the time. I once asked Pranab Mukherjee that Dada is the Prime Minister’s chair a little away on the left side of your office. It never hurts that this chair slipped from your hand. The camera was on … Dada didn’t say anything for half a minute quietly in the air. He kept watching without any feeling. Said- it hurts..yani suffer. Pranab Mukherjee had to see all this.

Pranab Mukherjee with Indira Gandhi (File photo)

Read: Pranab said in Sangh’s program- Nationalism is not divided into religion or language

‘Indira Sarkar was ranked number 2’

Senior Congress leader and two-time MP from Gorakhpur, Harikesh Bahadur told NBT Online, “Pranab Mukherjee was in number two position in Indira Gandhi’s cabinet. Despite being in the cabinet of people like Venkataraman and Narasimha Rao, whenever Indiraji was out, she presided over the cabinet meeting. Pranab Mukherjee had to withdraw from the Congress but returned to his party within Rajiv Gandhi’s time.



‘Rootless wonder and computer simile’

But on 27 April 1986, Pranab Mukherjee was forced out of the Congress party. Senior journalist NK Singh says, “Pranab Mukherjee had to see that he was considered sharp in the Congress. He never won the election directly. But there was a belief of rootless wonder about them i.e. miracles without root. Together they were also called computers. He used to tell the number of votes received in the election of 1962 in West Bengal.

Pranab Mukherjee’s position in Rajiv Gandhi’s government declined.

‘I came out of the bathroom and told everyone’

During the release of his autobiography, The Turbulent Years: 1980–1996, Pranab Mukherjee had said, “I have assumed in the book that I should not have brought such situations.” I was never a public leader. I never had the same support base as Ajay Mukherjee in the 60s or more recently Mamata Banerjee or Indiraji herself. Referring to Rajiv’s consent to become PM, Pranab wrote, “After coming out of the bathroom, I told everyone about Rajiv’s decision.”

Read: Uneasy Congress gets relieved by Pranab’s speech in Nagpur

Pranab Mukherjee with RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat (file photo)

‘I made mistakes too and they too’

At that time, young leaders like Arun Nehru, Jagdish Tytler and Ambika Soni were made ministers in Rajiv’s cabinet. On being removed from the Congress, Pranab wrote in his autobiography, ‘He made mistakes as well as me. He used to listen to my criticism from others and used to talk to them. I should have understood that I was not and am not a mass leader. In 1986 and 1987, when things were going against Rajiv, I could help the Congress and the government. ‘

Four years ago, Pranab Mukherjee released his autobiography.

The dominance of the Congress ‘troublemaker’ returned again

After leaving Congress in April 1986, Pranab Mukherjee formed the National Socialist Congress. Senior journalist NK Singh says, “Pranab Mukherjee was considered to be a troubleshooter of the Congress. It was not like this. When Anna Hazare started the movement, he was engaged for talks. A situation came to the fore that serious thinking in the Congress almost stopped. There was a shortage of leaders with mass support. Pranab Mukherjee also grew stronger as Narasimha Rao grew in stature. Neither mass followings nor leaders of that level came forward. Pranab Mukherjee’s dominance in the Congress came back once again. He was not at the top in the place Pranab Mukherjee got in the Congress but he was not even below the top.