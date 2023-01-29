When Crosetto was skeptical of NATO: “Troops too close to Russia, it’s a hostile act”

There was a time when the current defense minister, Guido Crosetto, did not appreciate NATO’s policy. In a tweets from six years ago, for example, he defined the deployment of NATO troops near the Russian borders as a “hostile act”. Those were the years in which, after the invasion of the Crimea, the Atlantic Alliance had deployed armies in Poland and in the reBaltic governmentson the border with Russia. Today things have changed a lot, and the minister himself predicts possible world wars if Moscow is allowed to reach Kiev. And he then asks the Born and Western powers to increase spending on armaments and to help Ukraine with more military equipment.

