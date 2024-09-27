He FC Barcelona He did not wait long to overcome Marc-André ter Stegen’s long injury. The Catalan club should formalize the arrival of Wojciech Szczesny very soon, who had already retired but could not say no to such an offer. We already have an idea of the match in which the Pole could make his debut.
There no longer seems to be any doubt about this. Wojciech Szczesny should sign for FC Barcelona. He will arrive at the Blaugrana in an emergency, after the serious injury of Marc-André ter Stegen. The Pole retired last August, but decided to put on the gloves again.
It will surely take some time for him to regain the extent of his qualities. AND Toni Juanmartí journalist Sport indicates that He could make his debut against Sevilla FC on October 20 in La Liga.
Therefore, the October international break could come at the right time for the Blaugrana. Barça would then have to do without the Pole for three games, against CA Osasuna, Youngs Boys of Switzerland (Champions League) and Deportivo Alavés.
Then there will be the national team break before the next match against Sevilla FC, which could be Wojciech Szczesny’s first in the Barça shirt.
