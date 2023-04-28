It seems that this is the year of Naples, the Italian team has gone like a shot this season with players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia or Victor Osimhen among others. They are ranked first in Serie A and have reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League. They currently have 78 points, taking 17 points from second-placed Lazio, which has 61 points.
The team led by Luciano Spalleti has done a great job this season, and the fruit of their work would be to become Scudetto champion and sing the alirón several dates in advance before the end of the Italian league season. As we have mentioned before, they have a 17-point advantage over Lazio, if they manage to increase their income to just one more point they could become champions very soon.
When could Napoli be proclaimed champion of Serie A?
We are currently in matchday 32 of Serie A, the Neapolitan team has to face Salernitana at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, and if they manage to score and Lazio, in their corresponding match against Inter Milan at the Giuseppe Meazza, fail to score points, they could be proclaimed champions on the following matchday, 33, in the match they would have to play against Udinense at the Dacia Arena on May 3rd. This means that they could be proclaimed champions five dates before the end of the Italian championship and thus increase the record of the Neapolitan team with three league titles to their credit.
The last time that Napoli won a Scudetto was in the era of Diego Armando Maradona, more specifically in the 1986/87 season, winning this league title with 42 points; and the following one in the 1989/90 season, with 51 points, taking only two points ahead of second place, AC Milan with 49 points in the standings.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
Naples
|
78
|
2
|
lazio
|
61
|
3
|
Juventus
|
59
|
4
|
AC Milan
|
56
|
5
|
Rome
|
56
|
6
|
Inter de Milan
|
54
|
7
|
Atalanta
|
52
|
8
|
Bologna
|
44
|
9
|
udinense
|
42
|
10
|
Fiorentina
|
42
|
eleven
|
Turin
|
42
|
12
|
AC Monza
|
41
|
13
|
Sassuolo
|
40
|
14
|
salernitana
|
33
|
fifteen
|
Empoli
|
32
|
16
|
Lecce
|
28
|
17
|
Spezia
|
27
|
18
|
Hellas Verona
|
26
|
19
|
Cremonese
|
19
|
twenty
|
sampdoria
|
17
