He Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabiawhich has stars such as Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kanté and Fabinho in its ranks, will have a new coach and it is nothing less than Marcelo Gallardothe winningest coach in the history of River Plate, who is without directing after the 2022 season, when he left the “Millonario” club.
Saudi Arabia is trying to imitate the MLS model, although it is achieving it by leaps and bounds, hiring international stars in exchange for a lot of money, such as the clear examples of Neymar Júnior, in Al-Hilal, and Cristiano Ronaldo, in Al Nassr, and the aforementioned stars in the future “Muñeco” team.
Although the officialization and subsequent signing of the contract are still pending, everything seems to indicate that his first game in charge of the Arab team will be November 24for the 14th date of the league in that country and before Al-Ittifaq, contest in which he is in Fifth place with 24 units as a result of seven wins, three draws and three losses.
His first great transcendental shock will be December 12thsince Al Ittihad will participate in the inaugural meeting of the Club World Cup, against Auckland City of New Zealand. It will be practically local, taking into account that this competition will take place in the Saudi city of Jeddah, and on that occasion the “Muñeco” will go for the conquest of his first competition of this type, which he played twice with River Plate, but in none of them could win it.
It should be remembered that, since he left River in November 2022, many offers arose and he rejected all of them, from these teams: Olympique Marseille, Lyon, Ajax, Flamengo, Valencia and Leeds United.
|
DATE
|
ARG TIME
|
RIVAL
|
COMPETITION
|
11/24/2023
|
12.00
|
AL-ETTIFAQ
|
SAUDI LEAGUE
|
11/27/2023
|
13.00
|
OKMK
|
CHAMPIONS ASIA
|
11/30/2023
|
15.00
|
AL KHALEEJ
|
SAUDI LEAGUE
|
04.12.2023
|
15.00
|
SEPAHAN
|
CHAMPIONS ASIA
|
7.12.2023
|
12.00
|
DAMAC
|
SAUDI LEAGUE
|
12.12.2023
|
15.00
|
AUCKLAND CITY
|
CLUB WORLD CUP
