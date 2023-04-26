We are in the final stretch of the league competition and there are many teams that carry out the last sprint to achieve their different objectives: settle in the middle zone of the table, the fight not to be relegated, get European positions… Or in the In the case of FC Barcelona, win the league title as soon as possible.
Xavi Hernández’s FC Barcelona has done a great job in the regularity tournament, with eight days to go, with the defeat of Real Madrid against Girona by four goals to two and the culé team having to play their match against Rayo Vallecano, they maintain an advantage of 11 points, which would become a superiority of 14 points in the event that Baça scores three points against the Vallecas team. Even so, they still cannot claim victory, although a priori they are the top favorite to win this title that they have not lifted since the 2018/19 season.
When could FC Barcelona be champion of the League?
They could sing the alirón in a special match for FC Barcelona, it would be on matchday 34 against Espanyol, in the great Catalan derby, which would be played at the RCDE Stadium. For this, it is necessary that the advantage be 12 points over the white team, something that could happen after the match against Rayo Vallecano.
If FC Barcelona arrives with a 12-point advantage on that date, they would only need a victory in the field of the parakeet team to proclaim themselves champions with four days to go, depending on themselves.
In the event that the group trained by Xavi Hernández does not arrive with that 12-point income over the Madrid team on matchday 35, it would be necessary to focus our attention on the match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Spotify Camp Nou.
