One of the great novels of the transfer market came to an end: Edson Alvarez He left Ajax to sign with him West Ham. The Mexican midfielder, who was wanted by Borussia Dortmund on this same tour, took an important step in his career by reaching the Premier League, one of the most competitive championships in the world.
After spending four years with the Amsterdam team, ‘El Machín’ will be part of the Hammers for the 2023/2024 English football season. The Aztec footballer arrives at West Ham to dispute the position left vacant by Declan Rice, an element that signed with Arsenal in this transfer window.
According to journalistic reports, West Ham put on the table about 42 million dollars to be able to get the services of the midfielder from Tlalnepantla, State of Mexico.
West Ham will start their participation in the Premier Leagues this Saturday, August 12. On the first day, the Hammers will face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. It seems that Edson Álvarez will have to wait at least another week to debut with his new team.
The central midfielder, according to statements by coach David Moyes, has not trained since participating with the Mexican team in the 2023 Gold Cup and therefore cannot be taken into account for this weekend’s duel.
In this sense, it seems that ‘El Machín’ would see minutes with the Hammers until next Sunday, August 20, when West Ham receives Chelsea at the Olympic Stadium in London.
