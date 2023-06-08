🇺🇸 Messi will play in MLS. No more chances for Barcelona/Al Hilal despite trying to make it happen.

🚨🚨 BREAKING: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, here we go! The decision has been made and it will be announced by Leo in the next few hours #InterMiami

Deal will be valid with immediate effect as Jorge Messi is planning to travel to Miami later tonight. pic.twitter.com/eFxgfXzfqa

Lionel Messi will clarify the reasons and details of his decision to join Inter Miami in the next few hours. 🇦🇷🇺🇸 #MLS

-New England vs. Inter-Miami | Date 17 of the MLS | Day and time: June 10 at 8:30 p.m.

-Philadelphia vs. Inter-Miami | Date 18 of the MLS | Day and time: June 24 at 8:30 p.m.

-Inter Miami vs. Austin FC | Date 19 of the MLS | Day and time: July 1 at 8:30 p.m.

-Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew | Date 20 of the MLS | Day and time: July 4 at 8:30 p.m.

– D.C. United vs. Inter-Miami | Date 21 of the MLS | Day and time: July 8 at 8:30 p.m.

– St.Louis City vs. Inter-Miami | Date 22 of the MLS | Day and time: July 15 at 9:30 p.m.

-Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC | Date 23 of the MLS | Day and time: August 20 at 8:30 p.m.

– New York Red Bull vs. Inter-Miami | Date 24 of the MLS | Day and time: August 26 at 8:30 p.m.

-Inter Miami vs. Nashville | Date 25 of the MLS | Day and time: August 30 at 8:30 p.m.

– LAFC vs. Inter-Miami | Date 26 of the MLS | Day and time: September 3 at 11:30 p.m.

-Inter Miami vs. Sporting KC | Date 27 of the MLS | Day and time: September 9 at 8:30 p.m.

-Atlanta United vs. Inter-Miami | Date 28 of the MLS | Day and time: September 16 at 8:30 p.m.

-Inter Miami vs. Toronto | Date 29 of the MLS | Day and time: September 20 at 8:30 p.m.

-Orlando City vs. Inter-Miami | Date 30 of the MLS | Day and time: September 24 at 8:30 p.m.

-Inter Miami vs. NYC FC | Date 31 of the MLS | Day and time: September 30 at 8:30 p.m.

-Chicago Fire vs. Inter-Miami | Date 32 of the MLS | Day and time: October 4 at 9:30 p.m.

-Inter Miami vs. Cincinnati | Date 33 of the MLS | Day and time: October 7 at 8:30 p.m.

-Charlotte FC vs. Inter-Miami | Date 34 of the MLS | Day and time: October 21 at 7:00 p.m.