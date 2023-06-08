Leo Messi has already confirmed that he will be a new Inter Miami player. FC Barcelona’s option has vanished, as Leo did not want to leave his future “in the hands of others” and wait for the Barcelona club to comply with everything necessary to be able to sign him up. One of the questions that all fans ask is when will his debut be, because from 90min we give him an answer:
When could Messi debut?
His debut could be in the Leagues Cup, a tournament that will be played between clubs from the Liga MX and the MLS between July 21 and August 19. It should be remembered that Inter is part of the South 3 group along with La Maquina and Atlanta United. The day chosen for the debut would be July 21 at the DRV PNK Stadium against Cruz Azul. Even in networks it is reported that tickets to watch the game live are already sold out.
What is the League Cup?
In total, there are 47 teams that will participate in this first edition: the clubs will be divided into 15 groups of three teams, with the best two from each of the keys advancing to the next round. On the other hand, in the group stage two matches will be played per table, while in the final phase it will only be one game to determine who advances to the next round. Each participant will receive a payment in dollars per match played, and those who reach the final may take up to eight million dollars, adding the amounts accumulated by their progress in each stage.
How are the groups organized?
They are divided into west, central, south and east. Leo is in the south. This is how the groups in your region are:
South 1: Austin FC (#3 MLS), Mazatlán FC (#13 LIGA MX), FC Juárez (#16 LIGA MX)
South 2: Santos Laguna (#4 LIGA MX), Orlando City SC (#12 MLS), Houston Dynamo FC (#24 MLS)
South 3: Cruz Azul (#5 LIGA MX), Inter Miami CF (#11 MLS), Atlanta United FC (#22 MLS)
South 4: FC Dallas (#6 MLS), Necaxa (#10 LIGA MX), Charlotte FC (#18 MLS)
Schedule and matches of Inter Miami
– Birmingham Legion FC vs. Inter-Miami | quarterfinals US Open Cup | Day and time: June 7 at 9:00 p.m.
-New England vs. Inter-Miami | Date 17 of the MLS | Day and time: June 10 at 8:30 p.m.
-Philadelphia vs. Inter-Miami | Date 18 of the MLS | Day and time: June 24 at 8:30 p.m.
-Inter Miami vs. Austin FC | Date 19 of the MLS | Day and time: July 1 at 8:30 p.m.
-Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew | Date 20 of the MLS | Day and time: July 4 at 8:30 p.m.
– D.C. United vs. Inter-Miami | Date 21 of the MLS | Day and time: July 8 at 8:30 p.m.
– St.Louis City vs. Inter-Miami | Date 22 of the MLS | Day and time: July 15 at 9:30 p.m.
-Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC | Date 23 of the MLS | Day and time: August 20 at 8:30 p.m.
– New York Red Bull vs. Inter-Miami | Date 24 of the MLS | Day and time: August 26 at 8:30 p.m.
-Inter Miami vs. Nashville | Date 25 of the MLS | Day and time: August 30 at 8:30 p.m.
– LAFC vs. Inter-Miami | Date 26 of the MLS | Day and time: September 3 at 11:30 p.m.
-Inter Miami vs. Sporting KC | Date 27 of the MLS | Day and time: September 9 at 8:30 p.m.
-Atlanta United vs. Inter-Miami | Date 28 of the MLS | Day and time: September 16 at 8:30 p.m.
-Inter Miami vs. Toronto | Date 29 of the MLS | Day and time: September 20 at 8:30 p.m.
-Orlando City vs. Inter-Miami | Date 30 of the MLS | Day and time: September 24 at 8:30 p.m.
-Inter Miami vs. NYC FC | Date 31 of the MLS | Day and time: September 30 at 8:30 p.m.
-Chicago Fire vs. Inter-Miami | Date 32 of the MLS | Day and time: October 4 at 9:30 p.m.
-Inter Miami vs. Cincinnati | Date 33 of the MLS | Day and time: October 7 at 8:30 p.m.
-Charlotte FC vs. Inter-Miami | Date 34 of the MLS | Day and time: October 21 at 7:00 p.m.
