The Tigres UANL continued with their preparation towards next Sunday’s game against Atlas on the corresponding matchday 8 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, unfortunately they will make the trip to Guadalajara without Sebastian Cordova and Ozziel Herrerawho are still recovering and will be cared for to try to reach the Clásico Regio on date 9.
The cats trained on Thursday on the Universitario field and Robert Dante Siboldi He began to outline the tactical strategy to face the red and black team on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. on the Jalisco Stadium field.
Sebastian Cordova He continues his rehabilitation process due to the bruise he suffered on his right knee in the last game against Querétaro on matchday 7. He has already started working on the field, but has not yet received the medical clearance to compete.
For his part, the youth Ozziel Herrera presented, in the same game against the Gallos Blancos, a recurrence of the tear in his right posterior thigh, an injury he suffered in the Leagues Cup 2023 and that did not allow him to continue participating in it.
The former red-and-black player returned on matchday 6 against Pumas, training as a substitute, scored a goal, and on the next matchday he started against Querétaro, scoring again, but was injured while trying to find a long pass that had been sent to him.
The medical and technical staff of the cats have decided that both keep working on their recovery, without forcing their return and concentrating on their return for the following week, on September 23, they will be facing Rayados in the 133rd edition of the Clásico Regio.
