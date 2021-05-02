Protests for simulating policies against climate change are becoming more frequent. Alamy Stock Photo / Cordon Press / Alamy Stock Photo

There is no going back. The world has become aware that climate change is a real threat. Companies and organizations, in a race against the clock to stop global warming, are now competing to see who is more environmentally conscious. They have no alternative: consumers and investors demand it. However, in a world where it is sometimes more important to appear than to be, it is convenient to separate the wheat from the chaff well. Various brands from multiple sectors have been singled out for resorting to an unethical practice that has been dubbed greenwashing or green (image) wash. Its objective is to whiten or make up as sustainable the environmental and social repercussions of an organization in the elaboration of its products or services. As the head of Greenpeace campaigns, Miguel Ángel Soto, sums up, “a part of the companies are using the ecological transition and decarbonisation as a slogan”.

The greenwashing The most problematic arises, according to Mariano Reaño, spokesperson for the Environmental Defense Lawyers Network (RADA), “from the difficult fit of large corporations, oriented towards their shareholders, with respect for practices that are harmful to the environment, the observance of which may have a decisive influence on the income statement ”. The rise of this money laundering occurs, Reaño points out, “because it is pressing to sell oneself as green in the face of greater awareness in society.”

Failing to succeed in the battle to slow the pace of global warming, the general direction of the European Commission, Climate Action, points to a world “with repeated heat waves, droughts, floods and extreme weather events.” Hence the urgency to fulfill the commitments of the United Nations 2030 Agenda and advance in the 17 sustainable development goals (SDG), as well as those of the Paris Agreement to limit the increase in temperature to 1.5 ºC.

In this context, lawyers, environmental scientists and environmental organizations urge entities with a tendency to greenwashing to “abandon cosmetics” and comply with international agreements in reducing their emissions. A message that also comes from Europe in the face of the proliferation of communications and millionaire advertising campaigns pseudo-friendly with the environment and aligned with a false labeling of the bio, eco or 100% natural type. As an example, the screening or sweeping of websites in the fashion, beauty and household goods sectors carried out by the European Commission. In it he concludes that “half of his claims on ecological matters are unfounded” and raises up to 42% the claims “exaggerated, false or misleading.”

But for many organizations, adhering to all these international commitments is something that has a full impact on their business models. “These are deeply affected in the transition to an economy with zero net emissions,” says sustainable finance expert Maite Gómez-Angulo. And although most companies have “a roadmap for their transition”, the truth is that “they have to believe it.” And in addition to creating value for the shareholder, Gómez-Angulo underlines that “they have to create economic, social and environmental value. SMEs included ”. “This is why everyone juggles to make it appear that their company is very aligned with the SDG goals, which causes them to fall into the temptation of greenwashing”, Adds this expert.

The Non-Financial Information Law (11/2018) obliges, as of this year, companies with more than 250 employees to include a statement of non-financial information in their account report. It should reflect the impact of its activity on environmental and social issues, personnel and respect for human rights, and its fight against corruption and bribery. Although it is the most advanced law in Europe, “it is failing to monitor its compliance,” according to the coordinator of the Observatory for Corporate Social Responsibility, Orencio Vázquez. In his opinion, the information presented by companies refers to good practices and is far from how they manage all these sustainable parameters. “In this way a greenwashing vis-à-vis the investor, who lacks this information and its impact on the income statement ”.

In order to avoid the laundering of the environmental image, the CEO of the sustainable management company DPAM, Hugo Lasat, believes that the investor should “evaluate the credibility of the company’s programs taking into account the products and services it offers.” As an investor, “the SDGs can be used to identify companies that are making an impactful contribution with their products and services,” he adds.

For the expert Gómez-Angulo, the obligation required by this law to reel off green purposes and the impact of activity in the social and environmental sphere “has its lights and shadows” because “although it gets companies to rethink their business models, many run the risk of doing it to cover the file ”. And he warns that “although the regulator asks for a photo of the carbon footprint at the moment, the trend indicates that the company will have to explain what it does to improve,” with continuous monitoring of its measures and deadlines. If it is found that there is no progress, there will be higher requirements, fines, taxes or capital provisions for those who do not comply, which will make this malpractice of the greenwashing corporate.