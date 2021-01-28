Both the pandemic and the recent snowstorm have reminded us, once again, how important are communications. We have lived it in the domestic sphere and also in the professional sphere. Now, if as users of these types of services we have been more aware of how important they are, transferring this need to those responsible for communications in companies expands the concept of importance to raise it to a fundamental need.

On the one hand, and as a consequence of the pandemic, the disintegration of the workforce has been an important challenge in terms of managing communications between workers and clients, precisely when they are most necessary, since much of the professional activity that until now It was carried out in person has moved to the communications environment.

And on the other, the snowstorm has reminded us that our mobility can be much reduced, and that we need to be permanently communicated, either from home or from any other place where circumstances force us to stay for hours, days or even weeks.

In all these cases, the communications solutions proposed by conventional telephone operators, such as PBX, they may end up falling short, as they do not offer the dynamism that we can find in cloud services, in which the best of having our own network (such as that offered by a switchboard in a workplace) is combined with the global reach and the advantages offered by the services on the cloud: flexibility, efficiency and security.

It is because of that our colleagues from MuyPymes recommend a webinar organized by NFON in which David Tajuelo and Alberto Domarco, general director and TC manager respectively, will explain what their value proposition in communications consists of. Either Cloudya, your cloud telephony system, like their premium solutions adapted to specific cases of certain sectors and environments.

Personally, it seems to me to be a very interesting proposal, since there are still many companies that manage their communications with conventional switchboards and, therefore, they are not taking advantage of the enormous potential of cloud services, without giving up what PBX offers. And it is that having the switchboard in the cloud allows us to turn the internet into our own network, and that any device can be connected to it from anywhere.

The webinar on everything NFON can offer to company communications is free and access to it is on demand, so you can see it when it suits you best. Either because the current circumstances have made you rethink the communications model used in your company or simply because you are curious to know what advantages it can offer you, do not stop accessing it to discover what changes when you change a local communication system for a cloud solution like Cloudya.

