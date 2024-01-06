In a room full of elderly people playing keyboards, count the number of people with the same passion as Chris Zijdeveld (79) and you will soon be done. He has a hobby that is striking, especially for his generation. Until recently, Chris saved his spicy performances for the kinky scene he has been involved in for decades. Now he appears – as a woman – in red patent leather in public with his belly dancing shows.

