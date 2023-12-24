The life of Chloé Vande Velde (26) was completely turned upside down on March 11 of this year. That day, the Belgian football star unexpectedly lost her father. Luc Vande Velde, who was also very popular at ADO Den Haag, was only 59 years old. A huge blow, because he was not only her father, but also her first trainer and, above all, her biggest supporter.