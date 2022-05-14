When others (China) are expanding, as NATO and the US did in Ukraine, how do the US and Allies behave?

Was the enlargement of NATO to Ukraine seen by Putin as an imminent danger?

According to the mainstream media, this is not the reason for Russia’s current war in Kiev. NATO enlargement to the east, with lots of exercises in Ukraine, is not the cause of the conflict unleashed by Putin. The superpower “red line” practice would not exist. That theory according to which if the next nations can represent a danger, the super powers are willing to unleash military escalations.

The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 was evidence of this until a few hours before the war in Ukraine. But Joe Biden’s Democratic Party-led mainstream narrative has turned the tables.

It is a pity that what has been happening in recent weeks on the other side of the world, in the Pacific, between Xi Jinping’s China, the USA and Australia, restores the veracity of the “red line” practice.

Weeks ago, China announced that it had signed a five-year security agreement with the Solomon Islands, the archipelago of state islands in the north-east of Australia. Australia is not a NATO country but it is one of the states that collaborates most closely with the Atlantic Alliance. It is among those who have supplied the most troops to Afghanistan and Iraq.

The “security agreement” between China and the Solomon Islands, as it is defined, provides for the dispatch of military and police forces to the archipelago. In addition, Chinese warships will be able to dock in the ports of the Solomon Islands to carry out logistical supplies.

The US and Australian governments responded very harshly to the communication: if China opens a base in the Solomon Islands, they will intervene militarily.

In diplomatic language, the possible NATO military intervention was announced by Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant to the US Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs: “Of course, we have respect for the sovereignty of the Solomon Islands, but we also wanted let them know that if steps were taken to establish a permanent de facto military presence, power projection capability or a military installation, then we would have significant concerns, and we would respond very naturally to those concerns. ” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is even more explicit. He claimed Australia had “the same red line” as the United States when it came to China’s involvement in the Solomon Islands.

“Red line.” Does it remind you of anything? It is the practice that according to the mainstream media does not exist.

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton upped the ante by announcing at ANZAC Day, a commemoration held every year to celebrate the fallen of every war: “Australia should prepare for war”. China is “on a very delicate course at the moment”.

Even the hypothesis of a Chinese base in the Solomon Islands has sent NATO and partners into a frenzy, complete with a threat to behave just as Russia did in Ukraine.

While China denies that the agreement with the Solomon Islands is a possible military threat (according to them it would be only an agreement for internal security reasons), the situation is so tense that the Minister of Defense intervenes again in these hours. Australian.

Dutton said a Chinese intelligence ship was tracked off the coast of Western Australia. This unprecedented behavior is to be understood as an “act of aggression” by Beijing on Australia. “The intention of the intelligence ship of course,” Dutton explained to reporters on Friday, “is to gather information right along the coast, as the ship has been in close proximity to military and intelligence installations on the west coast of Australia. “.

Fortunately, the practice of the “red line” of the super powers does not exist!



