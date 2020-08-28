It is a symbolic diplomatic tour, the first for Wang Yi, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, since the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic. The global pandemic has had a devastating effect on the already extremely tense relations between the United States and China, and Europe, the world’s largest economic zone, remains a battleground for the two superpowers. After visiting Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and France, Wang Yi will travel to Germany, trying to focus on bilateral trade agreements, like those signed this week with Rome on energy and exports, while carefully avoiding Brussels. “China does not want a Cold War” from countries looking only “at their own private interests”, assures the Chinese diplomat for whom “a united, stable and prosperous Europe is important for the whole world”. But Beijing, which among other things tries to limit the scope of American sanctions targeting the telecoms giant Huawei, is counting on the multiplication of these bilateral agreements, in order to influence any “united” position of the European Union, and to divide the States members on both economic and “human rights” issues. Particularly in Hong Kong, where the EU condemned Beijing’s imposition of a national security law, not to mention the repression of the Uyghur community in Xinjiang. The political dialogue between China and the European Union will be assured by President Xi Jinping, within the framework of the summit of the twenty-seven to be held in the coming weeks. But for Beijing, time is running out. Unlike the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is feverishly awaiting a hypothetical departure from Donald Trump to obtain a lifting of the sanctions of its possible Democratic successor Joe Biden, Chinese diplomacy knows that it has entered into a logic of long-term confrontation with Washington, regardless of the political stripe of the occupant of the White House.

It was also Barack Obama who had triggered the so-called “pivot” strategy, ie the gradual transfer of the American war effort from the Middle East to Asia, with the Chinese giant in the sights. And think-tanks such as US intelligence agencies, led by the CIA, have since the early 1990s designated China as the main strategic adversary of the United States. To curb the frantic development of Beijing, Washington uses its favorite weapons: the sanctions adopted in the name of the defense of “human rights”, and applied thanks to the self-proclaimed supremacy of American laws, hence their legal “extraterritoriality” . Without forgetting the political and military aid to its rivals or adversaries, such as Taiwan … In this regard, the announcement made Tuesday of the opening in Aix en Provence of an annex of the representative office of Taiwan had been considered by Beijing as a provocation, and undoubtedly occupied a large part of the diplomatic exchanges between Emmanuel Macron, Wang Yi and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.