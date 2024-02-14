He had translated French Nouvelle Cuisine into the New American Style, thus influencing an entire generation of American chefs and gastronomes, and beyond. The star chef David Bouley has died in Kent, in the US state of Connecticut, at the age of 70 for a heart attack. The announcement of his passing was given by his wife Nicole Bartelme to the “New York Times”.

Bouley, along with Daniel Boulud, Alain Ducasse and Jean-Georges Vongerichten, was a pioneer of the New American Style. Award-winning and always ready to experiment in the kitchen, according to the “New York Times” Bouley has traveled “paths that no one else has beaten. And he has gone further than anyone else”.

Bouley, who held French and US citizenship, trained in France with great chefs such as Roger Vergé, Paul Bocuse, Joel Robuchon, Gaston Lenôtre and Frédy Girardet. In 1985 he made himself known at the Montrachet restaurant in Tribeca. Two years later, already decorated with Michelin stars, he opened his restaurant in Manhattan, which for 30 years was an integral part of the New York dining scene, until it closed its doors in 2017.

Bouley often encouraged his guests to put themselves completely in his hands, without a menu or with a fixed menu. “Cravings are about flavor. Cooking with the intellect is wonderful. But what people crave without thinking comes from the physical experience of flavor,” Bouley told “Wine Spectator” in 2012.

Bouley also became famous for his efforts after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, when he transformed the Bouley Bakery, located near Ground Zero in Manhattan, into a supply center for firefighters, police officers and other units of assistance. Together with his staff and volunteers, he prepared tens of thousands of meals every day, using fresh ingredients.